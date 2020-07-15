Hopkins County reschedules senior graduation

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, school officials say they are rescheduling senior graduation ceremonies.
Hopkins County Schools plan to have in-person class this fall. Parents will have an option to opt for remote learning programs rather than in-person classes. The first day of school in Hopkins County will now be August 26th.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
