Hopkins County reschedules senior graduation

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, school officials say they are rescheduling senior graduation ceremonies.

We are sad to announce we will be rescheduling our HS graduations. Given the increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Ky, Hopkins Co Health Dept has recommended we reschedule these events. We support this recommendation. Health & safety of all involved is a top priority. #TeamHopkins — Hopkins Co Schools (@HCBOE) July 15, 2020

Hopkins County Schools plan to have in-person class this fall. Parents will have an option to opt for remote learning programs rather than in-person classes. The first day of school in Hopkins County will now be August 26th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: