Hopkins County reschedules senior graduation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hopkins County Schools

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, school officials say they are rescheduling senior graduation ceremonies.

Hopkins County Schools plan to have in-person class this fall. Parents will have an option to opt for remote learning programs rather than in-person classes. The first day of school in Hopkins County will now be August 26th. 

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories