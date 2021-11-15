Hopkins County School Board announces update to masking policy

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Masks will continue to be required in Hopkins County Schools, but a new policy beginning next year will change the guidelines for when masking will be required.

Officials say that effective January 17, the metric for the new system would be based on the average daily cases per 100,000 population. The policy says that masks would be optional in buildings when the incidence rate is zero to 30.9, a masking while moving policy would be followed when the incidence rate is 31 to 49.9 and masking would be required when the incidence rate is 50 and above.

Officials say that the start of the new policy has been delayed until two weeks after the end of the winter break to allow time for parents to get their young children fully vaccinated if they choose.