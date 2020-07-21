Hopkins County School Board to meet with health department, graduation discussions continue

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Before the school bell rings for Hopkins County students on August 26, the school board will meet with the health department to talk about COVID-19 procedures.

They are still planning for in-person classes.

The board is still coming up with ideas to meet guidelines for a safe graduation. They plan on having in-person graduations if it can meet guidelines from the health department.

Graduation dates are still set: Hopkins County Central on July 31, Madisonville North on August 1 and The Academy on August 9.

Whether or not students who choose virtual learning will be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities during the school year is still up in the air.

Superintendent Deanna Ashby recommends that will be decided on a case by case basis, but no vote was taken at Monday’s meeting.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

