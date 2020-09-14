Hopkins County Schools begin in-person learning on hybrid schedule

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – More tri-state students are heading back to school this week.

Hopkins County schools are welcoming students back to the classroom for in-person learning Monday.

During a group of soft openings last week school officials taught students new safety procedures, including the proper use of masks, good social distancing, procedures on arriving and departing school, and temperature-taking.

Hopkins County will run on a hybrid schedule as students return monday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)