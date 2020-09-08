Hopkins County Schools begin ‘soft openings’ today

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — More tri-state students are heading back to school this week.

Hopkins County schools are welcoming students for soft openings September 8 – 11.

School officials will teach new safety procedures, including the proper use of masks, good social distancing, procedures on arriving and departing school, and temperature-taking.

Students will also have a chance to meet their teachers, and walk through their daily schedule.

Soft opening days run Tuesday through Wednesday, from 8 until 10:30 a.m., and are for students only — no parents are allowed.

Breakfast and bus transportation will be provided.

Hopkins County hybrid school schedule begins on September 14.

Here are more details on Hopkins County Schools the soft opening schedule.

