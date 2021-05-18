Hopkins County Schools begin vaccinating eligible students

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Hopkins County school nurses and health department officials are starting to vaccinate eligible students against COVID-19.

Students 12 and older have started getting the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. The vaccinations start just as the school year is wrapping up.

Dr. April Devine, Director of Pupil Personnel, says vaccinated students won’t have to miss school or be quarantined next school year.

Students can get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either their school or the health department.