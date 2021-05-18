Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Tri-State Cases

Hopkins County Schools begin vaccinating eligible students

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Hopkins County school nurses and health department officials are starting to vaccinate eligible students against COVID-19.

Students 12 and older have started getting the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. The vaccinations start just as the school year is wrapping up.

Dr. April Devine, Director of Pupil Personnel, says vaccinated students won’t have to miss school or be quarantined next school year.

Students can get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either their school or the health department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories