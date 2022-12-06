HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department announced that Bus Route 25 will be running a little differently on the morning of December 6.

Route 25’s first run is impacted by the changes. Students who ride during Route 25’s second run are unaffected and will be picked up for school at the same time they have been for the last few months.

The changes are as follows:

Students that live in the McLeod and Edwards/Forest Acres loop will ride Route 16 on bus 212, starting at 7:20 a.m.

Students riding from Grapevine school and Grapevine Road will be picked up by route 67 on bus 143, starting at 7:20 a.m.

Students that live on Dulin Street, Spicer, Scott Street, Pennyrile Apartments, and McLaughlin Avenue will be picked up by Route 71 on bus 223, starting at 7:20 a.m.

The Hopkins County Schools Transportation is hoping these changes will help get everyone to school on time.