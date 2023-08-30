HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – After nearly a month of delays in the construction of Hanson Elementary, Hopkins County Schools held their first day of the school year today.

This is because of a law that requires all schools within their district to start on the same day. School officials tell Eyewitness News that they are thankful for the patience of their students’ parents.

Officials also tell us that they will be on a variable schedule, which means the school year will end on the normal date, but each school day will be slightly longer to compensate for the late start.