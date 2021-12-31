Hopkins County Schools: mask policy not in effect until January 18

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Although students of Hopkins County Schools will return on Monday, a new masking policy will not go into effect until Tuesday, January 18. This two-week grace period will allow students and staff to get vaccinated if they choose.

The new mask guidelines will be implemented based on the COVID-19 incidence metric rate for Hopkins County–which is partly based on the average number of cases per 100,000 residents.

This means that with an incidence rate of 50 or higher, then masks must be worn by all people within a school building. If the rate is between 31 and 49.9, there will be a ‘masking while moving’ rule, which means students and staff must mask while moving through school buildings but may take their mask off once seated. A rating at or below 30.9 means that masking will be optional inside school buildings.

Regardless of the incidence rating, students will still be required to wear masks while riding school buses as required by federal law.

As the deadline approaches, Hopkins County School officials will closely watch the county incidence rate.