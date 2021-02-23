Hopkins County Schools Superintendent is retiring this June

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) After 29 years in the public schools system, Hopkins County Superintendent Deanna Ashby is retiring. Ashby has been superintendent since July 1, 2016.

She released this letter on her retirement:

Twenty-nine years ago, I began a journey into a new mission field. As a business and marketing teacher and cheer coach at South Hopkins High School, I was warmly welcomed to Hopkins County Schools Family and developed a firm foundation for a rewarding career. Through the years I have been blessed beyond measure by students, colleagues, and the community. My time spent as a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal at Madisonville North Hopkins, and Hanson Elementary Schools, and serving in various district leadership positions has given me the opportunity to develop long-lasting friendships and valued colleagues across the county and

state.

There have been many heart-felt moments and life-changing events that have occurred during my 29 years in education. Some of the board and team accomplishments I am most proud of are as follows:

Placing school resource officers at every school to make our campuses safer

Building a top-notch district leadership team of principals and directors that face every situation with bravery and courage

Creating the Inclusivity Committee and HCS Health Task Force to provide greater resources for our

students and staff

Providing greater opportunities for communication with students, staff, and parents to increase feedback and develop a strategic system of response

Fostering the #TeamHopkins philosophy and culture of working together across the district sharing ideas so that we are the best choice possible for our students and community

Upon reflection of our achievements together and the positive direction of the district, I believe the time is right for me to close my chapter as Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. I ask you to accept my letter of retirement effective June 30, 2021. As I depart, I want to thank the board of education for having faith in me through the years and especially during the pandemic.

I encourage our #TeamHopkins family to continue to “learn and inspire.” I leave you with one of my favorite quotes from Mark Batterson,

Your greatest regret at the end of your life will be the lions you didn’t chase. You will look back

longingly on the risks not taken, opportunities not seized, and the dreams not pursued. Stop running

away from what scares you most and start chasing the God-ordained opportunities that cross your

path.

TeamHopkins family, please continue to serve as giant-slayers and lion-chasers for our kids and one another. We will always be One Team – One Mission – One Community for our students!

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)