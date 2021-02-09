Hopkins County Schools to expand in-person learning to 4 days a week

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Hopkins County Schools will expand in-person learning to 4 days per week starting February 25. Wednesdays will continue to be used for remote learning and deep cleaning.

Parents will continue to have the choice for their students to be enrolled in the Remote Learning Program. You’re asked to notify your school by February 19 if your child will be switching to a different learning model for the 3rd trimester.

To allow time to prepare school buildings for the return of additional learners, all students will learn online using #HCSatHome from Monday, Feb. 22, through Wednesday, Feb. 24. Instruction will also be provided through virtual learning from April 12 – April 16, the week following Spring Break.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)