Hopkins County Schools to return to in-person classes in September

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Hopkins County Board of Education has approved a plan for the return to in-person instruction. School will begin Wednesday, Aug. 26, with NTI. On August 10, Governor Andy Beshear recommended all Kentucky schools to wait to begin in-person instruction until at least September 28.

The approved plan for Hopkins County Schools includes the following:

Non-Traditional Instruction, Aug. 26-Sept. 4

Soft Openings with Non-Traditional Instruction, Sept. 8-11

Hybrid Model with in-person classes, Sept. 14-Oct. 2

Fall Break, Oct. 5-9

Non-Traditional Instruction, Oct. 12-23

Hybrid Model beginning Oct. 26.

NTI may include bringing in small groups of students for short times, such as introducing kindergarten students to their teacher and classroom at the beginning of the year.

This plan is subject to change at any time according to collaboration with the Hopkins County Health Department. Parents are encouraged to make a plan for any possible changes. Parents have the option for their child to enter the Remote Learning Program at any time. Students may return to in-person instruction from remote learning at the beginning of a trimester.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

