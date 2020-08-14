Hopkins County Sheriff: One dead, another injured in Earlington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT)- Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson says one person is dead after an incident at an Earlington gas station on S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories