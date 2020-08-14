Hopkins County Sheriff: One dead, another injured in Earlington

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT)- Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson says one person is dead after an incident at an Earlington gas station on S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

