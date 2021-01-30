Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K9s.

The Sheriff’s Office says they met at a veterinarian office to say goodbye to Kane Saturday.

K9 Kane served Hopkins County from 2010 to 2017.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Kane helped take drugs off the streets, apprehend criminals, and met many Hopkins County children when attending school functions.

Kane retired in 2017.

https://fb.watch/3lNMo8BUfz/

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)