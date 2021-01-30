Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K9s.
The Sheriff’s Office says they met at a veterinarian office to say goodbye to Kane Saturday.
K9 Kane served Hopkins County from 2010 to 2017.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Kane helped take drugs off the streets, apprehend criminals, and met many Hopkins County children when attending school functions.
Kane retired in 2017.
(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)