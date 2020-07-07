Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for missing teenager Dalton Westby, 15, of Daltonville.

Westby reportedly left his home around 2:00 A.M. Tuesday morning, though authorities do not know what direction he is heading nor his method of travel. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, white sandals, white socks, and no shirt. It is unknown if he brought extra clothing.

Westby is 5’7” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has medium length blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

