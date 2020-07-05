Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting Saturday evening.

Authorities believe 31-year-old Joshua Walden chased his wife, Teri Walden and 34-year-old Joshua Warner through Earlington before running them off the roadway. Joshua Walden reportedly left his car and pointed a handgun at Warner, who tried to push the gun away before being shot in the arm.

Warner was later treated and released from a local hospital, Teri Walden was reportedly not injured. However, Joshua Walden fled the scene of the incident and has not been located. Anyone with information about Walden’s whereabouts is asked to call Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS