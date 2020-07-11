Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office not arresting, citing individuals or businesses for mask violations

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says 911 is for emergencies, not for people reporting mask violations.

Please keep in mind that businesses can refuse service or ask individuals that are not wearing masks to leave, similar to “no shirt, no shoes”, etc… If you refuse to leave then you would be trespassing. We will respond to trespassing calls. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson

The sheriff’s office adds that it will not arrest or cite businesses and individuals for mask violations and says the Hopkins County Health Department has a phone number to report violations. Anyone looking to report non-compliance should call 270-821-5252, ext. 258.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

