Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Earlington shooting turns himself in

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says Dennis Stone, the suspect in a shooting at an Earlington gas station Friday, turned himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department early Saturday morning.

The shooting claimed the life of Nicole Merrell, 30, and injured a child. Stone faces charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office will begin the process of extraditing Stone from Tennessee.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

