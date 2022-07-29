HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Citing the help people from eastern Kentucky offered when it came to the aftermath of the December tornadoes, the Hopkins County Government wants to return the favor.

According to Hopkins County Government’s Facebook page, “From now until Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court is accepting donations on behalf of flash flooding victims. We learned from our own tragic experience that gift cards are the most necessary, useful and practical items to give at this time. Clothing and bottled water are not needed.”

Hopkins County Government says items can be dropped off at 56 North Main Street in Madisonville during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – July 29

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – July 30

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – August 1

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – August 2

The organization asks for people to call 270-821-8294 with any questions.