Hopkins County toddler fighting rare condition

HANSON, Ky. (WEHT)- At first glance, Charlee Hight looks like your average toddler, but as her mother Emily says, you can’t always judge a book by its cover. That’s because Hight is fighting mitochondrial disease, a rare condition that attacks the powerhouse of the cell, providing energy for virtually everything the body does.

But Charlee isn’t in this fight alone. Her mother Emily, father Aaron, brother Ethan, and sister Alivia are with her every step of the way in the fight against the disease. The condition forces Charlee to see specialists across the county and that separation has been tough for Ethan and Alivia. Alivia says her brother sometimes cries when he hears bad news from the hospital.

But through it all, Emily Hight says she’s proud of her two older children, saying they’re the two best kids she could ask for. Emily also says that despite her condition, she feels blessed to have Charlee in her life.

Emily, Aaron, and Charlee Hight will travel to Philadelphia later this month for another round of medical visits.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)