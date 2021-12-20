Hopkins County Water District issues boil advisory after water main leak

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Water District reports there has been a leak at the Brown Road pump station due to a leak from an eight inch water main.

Customers affected include those along Carriage Lane, Carroll Gentry, Island Ford Road, Rush Lane, Anton Road, Brown Road and Gills Field Road and any side roads off Brown and Gills Field. Customers in the areas affected are advised to boil water for one minute then let it cool before consuming.

Customers are also advised to discard ice from automated ice machines.