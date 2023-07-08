HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 75th Annual BarBQ Homecoming is coming up in Dawson Springs.

Officials tell us the event is intended to both bring the community together and is a fundraiser for the community center. They say the BBQ 5K profits go to the community center and the Dawson Springs High School cross country team.

In reference to the cross country team, Donnie Dunbar, race director for the BBQ 5K, says, “We have been fortunate to watch a lot of the kids grow into adults and members of the community. This will be the 7th year I have helped with it. We get some fast runners up front (we have had a number of college level runners future, present and past) and socializing in the back.”

Officials tell us the activities will include:

A BBQ5K on the morning of July 29 at 7:30 a.m.

A golf tournament at Pennyrile State Park

A car show on the square

Officials say the event will be on the town square and event organizers will shut down the streets around it.