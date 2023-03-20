HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is calling for an investigation into the Hopkins County Judicial Center.

The coalition says the case of the United States vs. Christopher Bowman appeared to have multiple discrepancies. Law enforcement officers made forced entry into Bowman’s home in a drug investigation. The coalition alleges police reports gave inconsistent information about what evidence was seized. According to a release from the AAC, officers made the entry into Bowman’s home even though a no-knock warrant was never produced, even after he was taken into custody.

The AAC also said the same judge signing the search warrant and setting the bond was judicially unethical.