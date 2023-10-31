HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say though the CLAAS FARMPOINT dealership has been present in Hopkins County since June 2023, a recent lease signing has the company establishing a permanent location in Hanson.

Officials say CLAAS FARMPOINT signed a 10-year lease on October 13 for a permanent brick-and-mortar dealership for its mobile-first equipment diagnostic and maintenance service for area farmers and CLAAS customers. Though the dealership team will continue operating out of its current temporary location on Nebo Road in Madisonville until next summer, construction will begin soon on the permanent location at Hopkins County Industry and Technology Park in Hanson.

A media release says the new facility will serve as the center point for the company’s new model that facilitates new levels of efficiency and productivity for its farmer customers through optimized operations and data-driven decisions. The new, permanent location is just one mile off interstate I-69.

“The FARMPOINT dealership in the Madisonville area will be home to our remote service support center that enables us to be proactive with customer equipment maintenance and service,” said CLAAS FARMPOINT Commercial Development Head Patricio Frangella. “The permanent location will serve as a sort of ‘home base’ that will support our mobile resident technicians and parts runners. It’s a new concept that allows us to support customers and our own team in a different way, and it makes everyone more efficient.”