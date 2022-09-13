MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters are currently on scene of a fire in Hopkins County. The Grapevine Community Fire Department says the fire is at the sawmill near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap.

We reached out to the Pilot truck stop and workers say they saw the fire but are unsure when it started. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire all the way at the gas station.

A passerby shared with us video they shot of the fire as it blazed in Hopkins County.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to get more information.

