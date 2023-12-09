DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Dozens met at Dawson Springs’s First Baptist Church to dedicate five new homes that will be given to December 2021 tornado survivors.

Members of the community and Governor Andy Beshear were in attendance to remind each other they are not giving up on the city rebuild.

Some said in their remarks on Saturday that it is still hard to imagine the kind of destruction the tornado left in the city.

Now two years later, Kentucky State Trooper Ethan Garrison and his wife — Briana — are among the families moving into new homes after losing their trailer.

They tell Eyewitness News they were in disbelief when their trailer was destroyed, but the couple is now moving into their new Habitat for Humanity home in a couple weeks.

Eyewitness News was invited the home to see the space where the Garrisons say they will build a nursery for the newborn daughter and watch her grow up.

“The whole siding from our trailer was ripped off, and the building was destroyed,” Trooper Garrison said. “My vehicle was totaled. And she had — surprisingly some hail damage.”

“I had a scratch on my car,” Briana said.

“Now we get to take our baby girl home to this house, and it’s going to be great,” Garrison said.

Governor Beshear says the dedication is an amazing reminder how everyone in the city can rally behind each other. He has promised the Dawson Springs residents all the homes will be rebuilt.

“In this next four years, we’re going to finish the job,” Governor Beshear said. “We are going to build a home for everyone who lost theirs during these tornadoes. We’re going to rebuild the ball field here in Dawson Springs and invest in the industrial park.”

Governor Beshear adds he and the city’s residents will continue building a brand new town that the residents deserve.

Looking back on what happened two years ago, the Garrisons say the ordeal has been bittersweet.

“Yeah, it happened, but we’re getting a brand new house, and our community has come together amazingly,” Briana said.

“I use a verse called Galatians 6:9. Never give up is the message, so that’s what we’re going to live by,” Trooper Garrison said.

We asked the Garrisons what fellow Kentuckians can do to help people rebuild in Dawson Springs, and they tell us something to do is volunteering.