DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — As rebuilding efforts continue after last year’s devastating tornado, the Dawson Springs community is receiving a little extra help from two well known brands.

Through Independence Bank’s “Horses of Hope” project, Casey’s and Gatorade donated $100,000 to help the city.

Thanks to the donation, the community will be able to rebuild the baseball and softball fields across from the Casey’s convenience store. Organizers held a check presentation earlier Tuesday.

“It’s awesome. You know, the ballfields mean a lot to me because the kids don’t have anything to do,” says Kent Mills of Independence Bank. “And athletics, I think a lot of leaders you see in the community have been involved in athletics.”

City leaders agree that this donation will help kids stay more active and give them more opportunities to play outside.

“Some people lost their homes, their cars and everything and haven’t been able to replace all of that,” explains Tammy Workman, Park Board Chairman. “And for them, these kids haven’t played on a playground in a year. So, I can’t imagine a child not getting to play on a playground for a year.”

Students from Dawson Springs also painted a horse sculpture earlier this year, which was auctioned off to raise money for the ballfields. The two fields are expected to be completed in March 2023.