PRINCETON, Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on crash left one person dead and four people injured Friday afternoon west of Princeton, Kentucky.

Investigators revealed that a 31-year-old man was driving a 2009 Ford Flex eastbound on US 62 while 59-year-old Carl Miner was driving a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro in front of the Ford Flex.

Police believe both vehicles came across a line of slowing traffic because another vehicle was making a right turn into a local business.

According to KSP, the Ford Flex rear-ended the Camaro, causing it to enter the westbound lane of US 62. The Camaro then crashed head-on with a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by a Princeton man.

Carl Miner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. A passenger in his vehicle, 20-year-old Christian Stayton of Dawson Springs, was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The driver of the Ford Flex and his passenger went to the Caldwell Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of Chevy 2500 pickup truck was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for his injuries as well.