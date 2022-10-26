HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day.

School officials say the one positive to this situation is that the vast majority of students and staff have already been vaccinated against it, making it less likely an outbreak will occur.

According to Superintendent Whalen, schools will be doing their best to sanitize and disinfect their classrooms.

You can read the school’s urgent notice and the county’s health department’s statement below.