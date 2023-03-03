HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins Sheriff’s Office says a death discovered within the county is “suspicious”.
According to Major Young, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Barnhill Road near Providence around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Once deputies arrived on scene, we’re told they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Local law agencies are investigating the incident and are expected to release more information soon.
This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.