HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins Sheriff’s Office says a death discovered within the county is “suspicious”.

According to Major Young, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Barnhill Road near Providence around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Once deputies arrived on scene, we’re told they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Local law agencies are investigating the incident and are expected to release more information soon.

