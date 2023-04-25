HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools has shared renderings of the preliminary designs of the new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters planned at Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High schools.

A news release says the district is primarily using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the project. Officials say each addition will include a full-sized basketball court, spectator seating, storm shelter, locker rooms, restrooms and a multi-purpose area.

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Schools)

A press release says the multi-purpose area at Madisonville North Hopkins will provide space for classrooms, storage and athletic training. At Central, this area will offer space for the cheer and dance teams with a specialized floor system.

Officials say the MNHHS addition is planned for the back of the school, where the old tennis courts are located. The Central addition would be at the back of the school near the current gym entrance.