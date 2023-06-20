HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County School District has confirmed Earlington Elementary is not getting torn down.

As reported in February 2022, there were rumors of the school closing.

“A lot of the population from different school areas has changed in the last several years. And I’m sure that’s because of job opportunities, and just people leaving the community,” said Steven Faulk, chairman of the Hopkins Co. School Board, last year.

Last year, the board approved an amended facilities plan, which called for canceling renovations and closing Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School, and expanding Southside Elementary. However, as of 2023, a spokesperson for the Hopkins County School District denies Earlington Elementary will be torn down.