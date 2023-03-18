HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some justice comes four years later for a pair of former hemp farmers in western Kentucky.

In 2019, a hunter discovered a barn full of what they thought was marijuana and reached out Kentucky State Police.

The police gathered the plants and burned them, but it was actually a crop of hemp that had been destroyed.

Kendall and Nathan Lee had farmed that crop and claimed that the barn was registered with the State Department of Agriculture.

The Lees filed a claim against Kentucky State Police and Department of Fish and Wildlife for not verifying the barn’s contents beforehand.

In a special session Friday, the Kentucky Board of Claims ruled in favor of the farmers. An additional hearing will determine compensation for the Lees.