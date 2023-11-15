UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have identified the person killed in the crash as 33-year-old Amanda Holman of Belton.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway is partially shut down due to a fatal crash. According to the Kentucky State Police, the call for the crash came in at 1:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle crossed the median and collided with another vehicle heading east. KSP officials have confirmed one person involved in the crash has died.

This is a developing story.