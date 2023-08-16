HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs will be getting FEMA funding after all.

FEMA has announced it will provide Kentucky with a total of more than $5.8 million to reimburse the Dawson Springs Housing Authority for the demolition and re-building of an apartment complex destroyed by the December 10, 2021 tornado.

Officials say the 26 buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartments were leveled by the 2021 tornado. FEMA says the tornado flattened 26 brick buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartment complex, leaving residents of 50 housing units homeless. A news release says the brick veneer buildings were all demolished by municipal authorities to protect the public from imminent danger.

The news release says the $5,861,909.79 provided by FEMA for the ongoing rebuilding of the housing project represents 90 percent of the estimated total cost. Officials say Kentucky will provide 4.8 percent of the required applicant cost share, and the housing authority will only be responsible for the remaining 5.2 percent.