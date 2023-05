HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Hopkins County Schools and Hopkins County Family YMCA are providing free meals to children this summer.

Officials note that anyone age 18 or younger may come and eat for free.

Regular Meal Sites (M-F):

Hopkins County Central & Madisonville North Hopkins, 7:40-8:30 a.m. and 11 am-12 pm, May 30-June 2

James Madison Middle, 7:40-8:30 a.m. & 11 am-12 pm, May 30-July 28

West Broadway Elementary, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 am-12 pm, May 30-July 28

YMCA Snack Shack. 11 am-2 pm. May 30-Aug. 4

YMCA Mobile Sites (M-F, May 30 through August 4):

Route 1 Hanson Park, 11-11:25 am Hayes Summer Camp, 11:35-11:50 am Cross Creek, 11:52 am-12:10 pm Elk Creek, 12:15-12:40 pm Deer Creek Estates, 12:55-1:10 pm Wellness Park, 1:15-1:30 pm Madisonville CP, 1:35-2:00 pm

Route 2 Nana’s Place & Ms. Robbie’s Drop and Go Larry Carney, 11:20-11:35 am Carver Court, 11:40 am-12 pm Rosenwald Apartments, 12:10-12:40 pm Pride Apartments, 12:50-1:05 pm Festus Claybon, 1:10-1:25 pm Mahr Park, 1:30-2 pm

Route 3 BrightView, 11 am-2 pm Victoria MHP, 2:15-2:30 pm Chateau MHP, 2:35-2:55 pm

Route 4 St. Charles City Hall, 11:30 am-12 pm Dawson School, 12:20-12:35 pm Clarkdale/Park Area, 12:40-1 pm Belmont, 1:05-1:30 pm Rosedale, 1:35-1:50 pm Willow Run, 2:20-2:40 pm Pennyrile Apts, 2:45-3 pm

Route 5 White Plains City Park, 11:20-11:40 am Rolling Hills, 12-12:15 pm Nortonville City Park, 12:20-12:45 pm Mortons Gap City Park, 12:50-1:05 pm Quail Run, 1:15-1:35 pm Earlington City Park, 1:40-2 pm Brentwood Subdivision, 2-2:20 pm



The flyer can be viewed below.