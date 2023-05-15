HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear presented $704,975 to support tourism marketing, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement and a park in Hopkins County.

A news release says Beshear awarded $149,270 to the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission to support travel marketing and promotion, and $4,535.09 in funding to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.

Beshear says he selected Mortons Gap as one of 37 Kentucky communities to receive funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Officials say if approved by the National Park Service, Mortons Gap will use $30,000 to install accessible playground equipment for the city park.

Beshear awarded $521,170 to 13 nonprofits in Hopkins County:

$100,000 to Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region

$100,000 to the Hopkins County YMCA

$100,000 to Christ the King Parish of Madisonville

$47,251 to the Resurrection Parish of Dawson Springs

$40,402.53 to The Salvation Army of Madisonville

$38,911 to the Hopkins County Fair

$36,771 to the United Way of the Coalfield

$22,917 to CASA of Midwest Kentucky

$15,683.32 to Christ the King Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society

$7,617 to Impact Mentoring

$7,261.24 to the Immaculate Conception Parish of Earlington

$2,387 to the Madisonville Lions Club Foundation

$1,969 to The Learning Center of Madisonville

Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield says, “These funds will be a tremendous aid to our citizens and will impact our entire community. The Hopkins County Family YMCA, CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Impact Mentoring, Lions Club and Learning Center consistently focus on the needs of local children while Habitat for Humanity, local churches, Salvation Army and United Way of the Coalfield take on the daily task of ensuring the welfare of our families. Our fair board and tourism commission are constantly hard at work advocating for the discovery, exploration and entertainment of our area, and LEPP dollars will provide the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office with much-needed duty equipment. There is not a single person in Hopkins County that will not, in some way, benefit from these funds.”