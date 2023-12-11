HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Dream Center and the disaster relief group Mercy Chefs are partnering with multiple organizations to provide food to Western Kentucky families who were affected by the 2021 disasters.

Officials say the event, made possible by the Mercy Chefs’ “Send Hope Home” initiative, will benefit those affected by the December 2021 tornado with a simple goal to “send hope home” by distributing grocery boxes just in time for the holidays. Mercy Chefs is a global non-profit disaster response group that specializes in feeding people affected by disaster.

“Any natural disaster can quickly dash the hopes of those affected,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The tornadoes in December 2021 created a path of destruction that some are still cleaning up and recovering from today. The simple gesture of a box of groceries during the holiday season can bring about that spark of hope that we all need when we are going through a loss. It was our immense pleasure to partner with these fine organizations to make this event happen.”

According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the event will take place on December 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dawson Springs Elementary School. The grocery boxes, complete with proteins, fresh produce, pantry staples and simple recipes, enough to serve 20 meals, will be distributed drive-thru style. Everyone within the community is encouraged to attend. The produce-featured grocery boxes will be complemented with Kentucky Legend hams and bacon provided by SFG Specialty Foods Group, LLC out of Owensboro.