HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – An educator with Hopkins County Central High School was arrested after allegedly committing a sex crime against a minor.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says on August 18, the agency was contacted by the Hopkins County Board of Education in reference to an incident that occurred on August 17 at Hopkins County Central High School.

Law enforcement officials say James P. Larson, an educator with the school, allegedly committed the offense of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree against a juvenile female student. HCSO says after establishing probable cause for the alleged crime, HCSO detectives got an arrest warrant for Larson. Law enforcement officials say Larson was arrested on August 22 at the Board of Education office in Madisonville by HCSO deputies, with help from detectives with the Madisonville Police Department.

HCSO says Larson was transported and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Hopkins County Schools released the following statement:

“Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”