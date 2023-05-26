HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man was arrested in Hopkins County for allegedly stealing car dealership plates in Evansville.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, at approximately 6 p.m. on May 25, authorities pulled over Skyler Abbott, 42, on Interstate 69, driving a 2006 Lincoln Navigator after allegedly observing Abbott repeatedly drifting to the right-hand fog lane, striking it for several miles.

Authorities say the vehicle had an Indiana dealer tag belonging to Hyundai of Evansville and Abbott told officers he works at the dealership.

Authorities discovered Abbott’s operator license was suspended. Abbott explained he owned the vehicle for several months and the dealership lets him use the registration plate.

After calling the dealership, Abbott then advised he did not work for the dealership, but he procured the plate from a friend at the dealership but would not provide a name.

Officers say during a search of the vehicle, another dealer plate was discovered from the same dealership. Several hypodermic needles and two scales coated in suspected methamphetamine residue were found.

Hyundai of Evansville said they had no knowledge of Abbott or how he came to possess their plates.

Abbott was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges: theft of motor vehicle registration plate, operating on suspended or revoked operator license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates. He has since been released on bond.