MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — This weekend in Madisonville, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 remembered and honored the victims, heroes and survivors of September 11, 2001.

Jane McNight with Freedom Flag tells us their organizations strives to teach students about the tragic day while honoring first-responders.

The Auxiliary presented a Freedom Flag to each grade school in Madisonville, along with the book Unfurling the Freedom Flag. We’re told flags will also be given to junior high schools, the Madisonville Police Department and the city.

Pieces of steel from one of the Twin Towers were also on display, allowing those in attendance to see history firsthand.

“You could see pictures and videos and everything, but to actually have a piece of a relic from the towers there, makes it more real to them,” says Jane McKnight.

“It’s never something that I thought would be used as a learning tool, and to see that it’s a more personal experience,” explains Hopkins County Central High School student Nevaeh Demoss. “Like, I feel so much closer to the event than I have just watching a documentary.”

The design of the Freedom Flag was based on the events of September 11. Officials say there is legislation coming up to designate the Freedom Flag as the Kentucky State Flag of Remembrance under House Bill 65.