HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Hopkins Family Court Judge Susan Wesley McClure is the new president of the Circuit Judges Association.

A media release says Judge McClure was chosen by her fellow judges to lead the Kentucky Circuit Judges Association. She was elected association president at the Circuit Judges College Fall 2023 in Lexington. The presidency is for a two-year term, and Judge McClure succeeds Kenton Circuit Court Judge Patricia M. Summe.

“I am humbled by the confidence my fellow judges have placed in me,” Judge McClure said. “Kentucky’s judiciary is a diverse and talented group of men and women who strive to administer justice every day. I am privileged to be among their members and honored to represent the statewide Circuit Court judiciary in this capacity.”

Officials say as president of the Circuit Judges Association, Judge McClure administers the business of the association, which is made up of all the state’s Circuit Court judges. The president’s role includes establishing committees and presiding over committee meetings, monitoring legislation affecting the courts, serving as spokesperson for the circuit judges and presiding at judicial conferences held for circuit judges.

The media release says Judge McClure began serving as Hopkins Family Court judge in 2007 after a year as a general jurisdiction Circuit Court judge for Hopkins County. She was a domestic relations commissioner from 2000-2006 and an assistant county attorney from 1990-1998 for Hopkins County. She has also served as a special justice on the Supreme Court of Kentucky (1999), been an instructor for Madisonville Community College and is currently an adjunct instructor teaching family law at the University of Kentucky Joel D. Rosenberg College of Law. While in private practice, Judge McClure worked in the areas of corporations, real estate, probate and banking law.