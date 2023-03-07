HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Board of Education has released new details concerning a new school for its district.

The Board of Education says the new school will be known as South Hopkins School, its mascot will be cats, and the school colors will be royal blue, black and silver.

Officials say the new preschool-8th grade school will be at the site of the current Southside Elementary. The Board of Education said it made its decision based on results from the recent feedback survey. Hopkins County Schools says it received 1,313 responses to the survey.

Officials note the present schools will operate with their current names, mascots and colors until the planned addition is completed.