HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Hopkins County Jail inmate that escaped custody Thursday night has been captured, according to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr.

Jail officials alerted the public after Chad Allan Thomas, a convicted felon, walked away from his assigned work site while taking part in the Second Chance Operational Rehabilitation Employment program.

Kentucky State Police officers told us that Thomas was serving out a sentence for charges of Forgery 2nd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

The jail would not confirm where Thomas was caught; however, the Providence Police Department in Webster County posted on their social media page that officers apprehended an escapee from a different county Friday afternoon.

UP NEXT: DEA, deputies take down alleged drug leader in Evansville