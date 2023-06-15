HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Jail is urging everyone to keep an eye out for an inmate that escaped Thursday night.

Jail officials say Chad Allan Thomas, a convicted felon, was working as part of the Second Chance Operational Rehabilitation Employment program when he walked away from his assigned work site.

Kentucky State Police officers say Thomas was serving out a sentence for charges of Forgery 2nd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

The Hopkins County Jail describes him as a 35-year-old white man with brown hair and green eyes, 5’10” tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement at 270-821-1720 or Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.