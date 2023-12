HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Inmates at the Hopkins County Jail are receiving a little holiday cheer courtesy of “Christmas packs”.

On their social media page, jail officials say that being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for people who are incarcerated.

Image courtesy: Hopkins County Jail

In addition to the pictured items, each inmate also received a 5-minute phone card so they could call home for the holidays.