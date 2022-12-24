HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24.

“His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with the school district says.

They add that his many contributions will leave a lasting impact on the Hopkins County community.

Fox was recognized in previous years during School Board Recognition Month, which the schools celebrate every January.