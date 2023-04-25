HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools is implementing a new initiative that will let the school district hire its own mental health counselors and therapists.

Officials say the decision comes in response to the growing need for mental health services among youth in Kentucky and across the United States. Officials with the school system say the new mental health initiative will ensure that students in Hopkins County have access to experienced, licensed, and credentialed mental health professionals who can provide them with the support and resources they need to manage their mental health.

A news release says along with grant dollars the district is seeking, the Board of Education has allocated funding for the new initiative, which will allow the district to hire several mental health counselors to be stationed at different schools throughout the district. Officials say these counselors will work with students individually or in groups, providing counseling, therapy, and other mental health services as needed.

Dr. Andy Belcher, Director of Assessment for Hopkins County Schools, says, “We’re excited to be able to provide these services to our students. We know that mental health issues can impact a student’s ability to learn and succeed in school, and we want to make sure that every student has the support they need to have a positive school experience and be successful.”

The news release says the new initiative is set to begin in the fall, and Hopkins County Schools is already preparing for the implementation process. Officials say the district is planning a retreat to onboard the new counselors and familiarize them with the district’s culture.

For more information about the program, including details on how to apply for these positions, please contact Dr. Andy Belcher at (270) 825-6000.