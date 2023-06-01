HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools (HCS) is inviting people to test drive a school bus.

HCS says community members are invited to test drive a school bus at the Hopkins County Career & Technology Center. Officials ask for people to please bring their driver’s license. HCS says participants must wear closed toe shoes with a back or strap on the heel, and to park next to the school.

HCS says if anyone is interested in becoming a driver, this is their chance to see what it’s really like to drive a school bus.