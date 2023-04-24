HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a board meeting, Hopkins County Schools decided to enter litigation against social media, citing mental health issues among youth in connection to social media.

According to a resolution, the school board says, “More than 90% of youth today use social media, primarily YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook… excessive and problematic use of social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral, and emotional health of youth and is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and suicide… social media companies have designed their platforms to maximize the time youth spend using them and addict youth to their platforms…”

The school system cites its priority is the health and well-being of the students, and public schools have been impacted by social media addictions as the schools offer mental health services.

The school system says it is going through law firm Hendy Johnson Vaughn and Emery of Louisville to file the litigation and pay an employment contingency fee for the firm’s services.

You can see the resolution below.